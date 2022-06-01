Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest to return back to the Premier League following a two-decade absence.

The Reds, under manager Steve Cooper, had a fantastic campaign and will now play next season back in England’s top flight.

However, when it comes to Spence, the young full-back, who was on loan from Middlesbrough, could be set for a big summer move.

The London-born right-back is reportedly wanted by two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs with both Spurs and Newcastle United currently vying for his signature.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the 21-year-old defender prefers a switch to Spurs due to the possibility of playing under highly-rated manager Antonio Conte.

However, Eddie Howe’s Magpies and Conte’s Lilywhites aren’t the only teams in the race to secure Spence’s signature.

A whole host of other clubs, including Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Nottingham Forest are also in the mix.

CaughtOffside understands that in addition to the aforementioned teams, Southampton have also enquired about the full-back.

