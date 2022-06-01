Party girl Taylor Jane Willkey has exposed Andy Carroll

Posted by

Taylor Jane Willkey has exposed England international Andy Carroll, after bumping into him on his stag do in Dubai.

Carroll, who is engaged to TV personality Billi Mucklow, has been caught pictured in bed with Willkey, as seen in the picture below.

More Stories / Latest News
Italian club submit offer for wantaway Arsenal star
Manchester United join Arsenal and Newcastle in the race for Everton star
Football agent exclusive: How a multi-million pound transfer comes together

Willkey has now spoken to The Sun about the incident, claiming Carroll approached her and her friends in Dubai.

“It was an amazing day, the booze was flowing and Andy seemed to be having a great time. He came over to chat to us and asked what we did, he seemed nice, a gentleman,” said Willkey.

 

 

More Stories Andy Carroll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.