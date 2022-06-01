Party girl Taylor Jane Willkey has exposed Andy Carroll

Taylor Jane Willkey has exposed England international Andy Carroll, after bumping into him on his stag do in Dubai.

Carroll, who is engaged to TV personality Billi Mucklow, has been caught pictured in bed with Willkey, as seen in the picture below.

Willkey has now spoken to The Sun about the incident, claiming Carroll approached her and her friends in Dubai.

“It was an amazing day, the booze was flowing and Andy seemed to be having a great time. He came over to chat to us and asked what we did, he seemed nice, a gentleman,” said Willkey.