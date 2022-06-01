Paul Pogba is set to receive a loyalty bonus following the end of his Manchester United contract.

The French midfielder returned to Manchester United in 2016, after departing for Juventus four years previous. The return to England didn’t go as planned, and the 29-year-old has now left the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

However, Pogba won’t mind too much, as it’s been revealed he will receive a £3.78m loyalty bonus after leaving the Premier League club, according to the Daily Mail.

The report also states that the total sum of money Manchester United have now paid for Pogba is £218.93m, and the club have very little to show for it.

The Frenchman undoubtedly had the talent, but often failed to deliver during his time in the Premier League.

The total sum of his transfer to Manchester United has worked out as just under £1m per game, and due to his contract expiring, the Premier League giants are going to recoup none of the hefty transfer fee they paid for him.

Overall, the signing of Pogba could go down as one of the worst in Manchester United’s history, and it will certainly take some beating financially.