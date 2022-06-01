Premier League clubs look to pounce on Villarreal’s financial situation

Three Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as the La Liga side looks to sell players this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are the clubs interested in recruiting the 25-year-old reports Todofichajes, who has had an impressive first season in Spain following a move from Bournemouth last summer.

The forward scored 16 goals and assisted a further four across 34 games this season and has become one of Villarreal’s most sellable assets as they now look to offload some players having failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League this season.

Danjuma is a forward player who can play as a striker or out wide and has incredible speed to get away from defenders. The 25-year-old is also a good dribbler and good finisher, two attributes that aided his contributions to his side this season.

Out of the three clubs above, Liverpool are in a good position to move for the forward this summer, as Sadio Mane looks set to leave the club and the 25-year-old could be his replacement. The Reds scouts were present during Villarreal’s match with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September and were said to be watching the former Bournemouth man according to the Daily Mirror.

Danjuma has a contract until 2026 with Villarreal who spend €24million to sign the forward last summer state Todofichajes. The La Liga will now look for double that during the upcoming window as Premier League clubs circle around their target.