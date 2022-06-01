Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min was not nominated for the PFA Player of the Year.

After an excellent season at Tottenham, helping the club to secure a top-four finish, Son shared the Golden Boot award with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, as the pair both scored 23 league goals.

However, his performances failed to earn him a nomination for the latest PFA Player of the Year, as seen in the tweet below.

Not only did Son find the net 23 times, but he also provided seven league assists. The Tottenham winger will undoubtedly feel hard done by, after managing his best season in front of goal.

His Tottenham teammate, Harry Kane, was nominated, despite starting the Premier League season incredibly slowly by his high standards. The England international scored six fewer goals than Son and could count himself lucky to be nominated for the award.

Of course, judging players solely on statistics in football isn’t the right way to go, but they certainly help in making a case for Son. At the end of the day, goals win football matches, and Son has provided for his team, helping them to secure Champions League football for next season.