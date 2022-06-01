Premier League veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster has claimed he would love a move to Arsenal after his contract at Watford expired.

Foster endured a difficult season with Watford and was unable to save the London club from being relegated to the second tier. The 39-year-old is still hungry to stay in the game and has claimed he would be open to joining Arsenal this summer.

“If I’m signing for a club as a number two goalkeeper, depending on who the first-choice goalkeeper is, so say it was someone like Arsenal or even Aston Villa for example where you’ve got the first choice goalie I know is a world-class goalkeeper,” said Foster, when asked if he would be open to joining a club and becoming a number two, speaking on his podcast, The Fozcast.

At his age, it’s difficult for him to stay at a similar level and compete to be a number one. The former Watford goalkeeper is settled with his family, so a move to a club in a different location might not suit.

“I’d love to be able to do that, and I can happily go in every day [to training] knowing that’s my role because it’s an important role still, a massive role. And I’d love to be able to do that and buzz off them making saves, I’d be that guy on the bench jumping up going, ‘Oh what a save! That’s my goalie! That’s my boy!’ It would be brilliant. I would love to do that,” added Foster.

Conveniently, Watford’s training ground is situated within walking distance of Arsenal’s, so Foster wouldn’t have to change his daily routine by much.

Due to his vast experience in the game, and having spent so many years in the Premier League, Foster could be able to offer young goalkeepers guidance, helping them to become better players.

To still be playing in the Premier League at 39 is remarkable, and Foster is still in phenomenal shape, so would still be able to perform if called upon.