Real Madrid set to beat Liverpool and PSG to €100m star with agreement close

Real Madrid and Monaco are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni which will cost the Champions League winners €100million.

The 22-year-old decided that he wanted to join Real Madrid weeks ago, with the France international turning down the advances of Liverpool and PSG in the process reports GOAL.

PSG felt that they had a good chance of convincing the Frenchman to join the club this summer with a late move but his representatives met with the leaders of the Ligue 1 champions to inform them that Tchouameni had chosen Madrid.

As for Liverpool, the Reds were said to have agreed personal terms with the midfielder according to French outlet RMC Sport, but it seems as GOAL says, that Tchouameni always had his heart set on a move to Spain.

This is an incredible signing for Real Madrid as Tchouameni is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in world football. The La Liga giants already started the process of replacing the old guard of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos last summer with the signing of Eduardo Camavinga and now his fellow Frenchman looks to be the next piece of the puzzle.

As for PSG, Tchouameni was the exact type of player the Paris club needed in their midfield and the same can be said for Liverpool, as the Frenchman would’ve slotted in nicely alongside Fabinho and Thiago.

Real Madrid will be delighted to get this deal over the line and the massive fee of €100million is an indicator of just how good the 22-year-old could go on to be.