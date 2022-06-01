Pundit Paul Robinson believes one of Leeds attacker will make way for new signing Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road.

The USMNT international joined Leeds last week from Red Bull Salzburg and Robinson believes one of Leeds strikers will be leaving this summer.

Brazil star Raphinha has been strongly linked with exit since last summer and is now expected to leave the club, with big clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in his services.

“His stats don’t look great but he’s got a lot of potential,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“He’s obviously a player the manager knows very well, he’s worked with him before.

“If you look at Jack Harrison, you look at Dan James and you look at Raphinha, does he play ahead of those? No, he doesn’t.

“He’s not going to be someone who’ll come in and alter the starting line-up straight away, he’s going to be a squad player unless he changes that himself.



“But with players of that ilk and those positions coming in, you then question the future of Raphinha, don’t you?

“He’s an attacking midfielder that’s come in and Leeds have an abundance of them so you’d think one of them would be leaving.”

Another Leeds star who has been linked with exit last few months is Jack Harrison, but Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is reluctant to sell the 26-year-old as he is seen as integral part of what the manager is trying to build at Elland Road.