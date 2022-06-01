Salah willing to sign two-year deal with Liverpool but grim scenario is on the horizon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is willing to sign a two-year deal with the Reds once the terms of the deal are right.

Salah has been stuck in a contract stalemate with the Premier League club and there have been no face to face talks since December reports The Athletic.

The report states that the Liverpool forward was offered what effectively amounted to a 15 per cent pay rise on his current terms, which made the 29-year-old feel under-valued with regard to his status in world football.

The Athletic reports that Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, rather than outgoing sporting director Michael Edwards or his successor Julian Ward, has been leading discussions with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, and that this summer is pivotal for the future of Salah’s career at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has been one of the best signings in the history of the club, scoring 156 goals and assisting 58 across 254 games for the Reds. The 29-year-old is ninth on Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers, just two behind eight placed Michael Owen.

Salah enjoyed another incredible campaign this season despite a drop off in form during the second half of the year. The Liverpool forward finished as the Premier League’s top goalscorer and top assister and was crowned the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year for his efforts.

The 29-year-old confirmed last week that he will be staying at Liverpool next season during a press conference, reported by Sky Sports, but beyond that is a serious worry for the Reds and if the Egyptian goes a grim scenario could play out.

According to The Athletic, should Salah leave on a free transfer next summer, his preference would be to stay in the Premier League rather than head overseas. This would be a nightmare scenario for Liverpool as the forward would be certain to join a direct title rival in either Manchester City or Chelsea.