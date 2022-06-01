Sarri to return to Chelsea for €20m midfield star

Lazio are said to be interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer as a replacement for one of their outgoing stars.

This is according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, who reports that the 26-year-old would be an ideal to replace for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, should the Serbian be sold during the upcoming window.

Loftus-Cheek has already worked with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea during the 2018-19 season and according to the report, the two have remained on excellent terms and it is likely that the Italian manager will call the midfielder to gain his interest in moving to Italy.

Loftus-Cheek’s contract at Chelsea expires in 2024 and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Englishman earns €3.5million a year, which Lazio could rise to at least €4million.

The Blues will be looking for at least €20million to entertain any talks and the transfer seems very complex due to all the variables involved. Lazio, however, will try to close the deal regardless of sales but it is clear that, in the event of the departure of one of Milinkovic-Savic or Luis Alberto, the deal would become necessary and therefore much more likely.

Loftus-Cheek has been at Chelsea since 2004 when he joined the London club’s youth set-up. Since making his senior debut in 2014, the 26-year-old has gone on to make 78 league appearances for the Blues in the Premier League and whether this season is his last remains to be seen.