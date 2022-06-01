Tottenham back in talks with €30million long-term target

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Wolves winger Adama Traore over a move to North London this summer.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Spurs were in the running for the Spaniard back in January, where they lost out to Barcelona, but are now back in talks over a move for the 26-year-old who Wolves value at €30milllion.

Traore’s contract with the Midlands club expires next summer and they hope to sell the winger during the upcoming window after Barcelona declined the chance to sign the Spanish international on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the club.

Traore has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a while now and the signing could be a good one for Conte to make. The 26-year-old is versatile, therefore he could play in the right-wing position or the right-wing back position, which gives the Spurs boss extra cover.

The Spaniard has also shown that he can cope with playing for a big club after his impressive start with Barcelona, which eventually dwindled out, but this could be seen more often at Spurs in a rotation role.

Spurs are hoping to reduce the transfer fee to €25million for the 26-year-old and seem to be the club in the lead for Traore’s signature at present.