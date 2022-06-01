Inter Milan have reportedly agreed terms with Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who could be lined up as a replacement for Alessandro Bastoni.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter have reached an agreement with Torino defender Bremer for a deal worth around £2.5m a year. The signing of Bremer may well be to replace the outbound Bastoni, which could be excellent news for Tottenham fans.

Bastoni has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks, and according to The Times, the Italian defender is Antonio Conte’s number one target for the summer transfer window.

Conte has already turned to his former club Inter for his first summer signing, bringing in Ivan Perisic on a free transfer. Bastoni is next on his list, and having worked with the pair during his time in Italy, it makes sense to bring in two players he trusts.

They are also both comfortable playing in a back five system, with Perisic developing into a wing-back in the latter years of his career. Bastoni is also a left-footed centre-back, meaning Conte can play the 23-year-old on the left side on his back three, rather than utilising Ben Davies in that role, who is more commonly considered a left-back.