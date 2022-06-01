Tottenham receive boost in pursuit of 23-year-old

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed terms with Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who could be lined up as a replacement for Alessandro Bastoni. 

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter have reached an agreement with Torino defender Bremer for a deal worth around £2.5m a year. The signing of Bremer may well be to replace the outbound Bastoni, which could be excellent news for Tottenham fans.

Bastoni has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks, and according to The Times, the Italian defender is Antonio Conte’s number one target for the summer transfer window.

Alessandro Bastoni in action for Inter Milan.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United confirm the departure of 29-year-old who has been at the club for over 20 years
Liverpool considering Ligue 1 forward as Sadio Mane replacement
Robinson says Aaronson signing means exit is happening at Leeds

Conte has already turned to his former club Inter for his first summer signing, bringing in Ivan Perisic on a free transfer. Bastoni is next on his list, and having worked with the pair during his time in Italy, it makes sense to bring in two players he trusts.

They are also both comfortable playing in a back five system, with Perisic developing into a wing-back in the latter years of his career. Bastoni is also a left-footed centre-back, meaning Conte can play the 23-year-old on the left side on his back three, rather than utilising Ben Davies in that role, who is more commonly considered a left-back.

More Stories Alessandro Bastoni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.