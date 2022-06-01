Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma says he is aware of transfer interest from Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman has impressed for Villarreal since his big-money move from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

Danjuma has particularly impressed in the Champions League, becoming Villarreal’s leading scorer in their history in the competition.

He has struggled with injury at times this season, missing a big chunk of La Liga action, but that has not stopped transfer interest this summer.

And the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked as both clubs weigh up improving up top.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, Danjuma was asked about the interest, and he admitted to being aware of interest from Anfield.

“I was informed that Liverpool were following me closely,” he said.

“I have never had contacts with clubs or anything like that during the season – I always know about the situation after the season. I will never lie and I think it’s a bad quality if you are not ambitious.

“If a club came along that offered me a higher platform to play on sport-wise, I would always have to consider it.”