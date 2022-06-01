West Ham set to make first summer signing in €9m deal but already eyeing second target

West Ham FC
Posted by

According to leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United are on the verge of agreeing a permanent deal for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Areola, 29, joined the Hammers on loan from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain last summer.

MORE: Jorge Mendes working to bring three-time Champions League-winner to Man United

More Stories / Latest News
“It’s over for him” – Spurs star on verge of being sold by Antonio Conte
Diego Llorente says Raphinha is good enough to player for Barcelona
Newcastle United join Spurs in race to sign highly-rated full-back

Since then, the French shot-stopper has gone on to feature in 19 matches, in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Following what has been a decent campaign, particularly during the Londoners’ Europa League semi-final, the 29-year-old is now set to extend his stay in the country’s capital and is close to making his switch to the Hammers permanent in a deal worth just €9m.

Another player expected to join the Hammers later this week is Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

Recent reports have suggested Rennes would be willing to part with their highly-rated defender for between £15m – £20m.

Snapping up two very decent players for less than £30m in today’s market is great business – no matter what club you are.

More Stories Alphonse Areola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.