According to leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United are on the verge of agreeing a permanent deal for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham are prepared to pay €9m fee for Alphonse Areola. Buy option clause is expected to be triggered as West Ham are planning with Areola as goalkeeper. ??? #WHUFC New direct contact with his agents will take place this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

Areola, 29, joined the Hammers on loan from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain last summer.

Since then, the French shot-stopper has gone on to feature in 19 matches, in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Following what has been a decent campaign, particularly during the Londoners’ Europa League semi-final, the 29-year-old is now set to extend his stay in the country’s capital and is close to making his switch to the Hammers permanent in a deal worth just €9m.

Another player expected to join the Hammers later this week is Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

Recent reports have suggested Rennes would be willing to part with their highly-rated defender for between £15m – £20m.

Snapping up two very decent players for less than £30m in today’s market is great business – no matter what club you are.