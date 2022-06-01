Barcelona are said to have moved to the front of the race to sign Ruben Neves.

The Wolves star appears to be in demand this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Barca all linked.

Neves has impressed with Wolves over recent years, and still only 25 years of age, it’s starting to feel like the right time for him to make a step up.

Wolves are not likely to make it easy for any club to pull off a deal, with head coach Bruno Lage slapping a ‘£100million’ price tag on the midfielder earlier this season.

Whether that is an accurate price tag or not remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Barca are pressing on in their bid to complete a deal.

According to Sport, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez has already put a call in to Neves personally in a bid to get ahead in the race.

For now, it seems, Arsenal and United are playing catch up.