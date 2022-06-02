25-year-old defender Kim Min-Jae has reportedly flown to England amid interest from Tottenham and Everton.

The Fenerbache defender only moved to Turkey last year, but his performances have attracted the interest of Premier League clubs. Min-jae has been capped 42 times for his country, and made his international debut at the age of 20.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Min-Jae has flown to England to begin talks with Tottenham and Everton. The South Korean defender reportedly has a release clause of €20m, and Fenerbahçe are willing to sell the 25-year-old.

Due to Yerry Mina’s injury record, and the inconsistency of Everton’s other defenders, Frank Lampard could be looking to bolster his defence this summer. Everton were faced with a relegation battle late in the season, an unlikely situation for a club of that size.

Tottenham had a more successful season, but Antonio Conte is a born winner and won’t be settling for finishing in fourth place. Despite the excellent form of Eric Dier and Ben Davies towards the end of the season, there’s no doubt the Italian manager will want to continue to upgrade his squad, especially with Champions League football approaching next season.