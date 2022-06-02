Agents of West Ham star offer player to Tottenham after falling-out with Moyes

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek after contract talks stall with the Hammers.

A Spurs source has told Football Insider that Soucek has been offered to the North London club via the player’s agents in a surprising new twist in the future of the Czech international.

The 27-year-olds contract expires with West Ham in 2024 but new talks have stalled after the midfielder reportedly fell out with Hammers boss, David Moyes, according to Football Insider.

Now the Irons need to decide whether to sell Soucek this summer or let his contract run until 2024 as the Czech is a very important part of Moyes’ side.

Soucek has played 51 times for West Ham this season and only missed a handful of games across all competitions. The 27-year-old partners Declan Rice in the Hammers’ double pivot and is also a source of goals for the Irons from set-pieces, scoring six during the last campaign.

It would be a big blow for West Ham to lose such a key player but it is also hard to see where he fits in at Spurs. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have the two centre-midfield places locked down at present under Antonio Conte and Soucek doesn’t have the quality to shift them. The Czech Republic international would likely be a rotation player and provide back-up for the pair as it is an area Tottenham are short on bodies in.