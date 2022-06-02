Arsenal and Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso was released by Bayern Munich this week upon the expiration of his contract at the German club. The 27-year-old failed to nail down a regular spot in the Bayern side over his 5 year spell at the club, but that hasn’t stopped Premier League clubs showing an interest.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Tolisso on a free transfer this summer.

The Premier League duo have now received a boost in their pursuit of the French midfielder, with Tolisso revealing he would be open to a move to England.

A move to Manchester United or Arsenal could be of interest to Tolisso.

“I want to go play a major role in a club. To continue winning trophies. I would be interested in England, with its intensity, but I’m not ruling out any league. I know what I’m capable of. I know to what point a change in my life and in my surroundings will do me good,” said Tolisso, speaking to L’Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance).

Although Tolisso failed to rule out any other leagues, it was interesting to hear him specifically mention England. The quote could be an attempt from the 27-year-old to prompt interest from the Premier League, with many players often seeing the English top division as the pinnacle of European football.