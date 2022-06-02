Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Jarrod Bowen is set to be offered a bumper new contract by West Ham.

Bowen was recently rewarded for his fine form at West Ham with his first England call up. The Hammers winger has been in impressive form this season, and he’s now set to be rewarded once again for his excellent season.

According to 90min, Bowen is set to be offered a bumper new contract, in an attempt to fend off interest from Premier League clubs. The report also states that Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all shown an interest in the winger in recent months.

With the news of Bowen being offered a new contract, it makes it increasingly difficult to prise him away from The Hammers. The English winger already has a contract running until 2025, and we’ve already seen with Declan Rice that West Ham aren’t afraid to demand hefty fees for their star players.

According to The Athletic, West Ham were initially demanding £150m for Rice. Moyes has done an excellent job in guiding West Ham into regular contenders for the European places, and selling their prized assets could potentially undo his hard work.