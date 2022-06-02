Arsenal set to face competition from the Premier League for the signing of 19-year-old defender

Arsenal have been monitoring Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey in recent months, with recent reports claiming they are close to agreeing a fee.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who have revealed the Scottish defender is close to leaving the club. With Kieran Tierney’s injury record, the signing of Hickey would be a smart one from Mikel Arteta, but they face a battle to secure his signature.

According to The Sun, Brentford are considering making a move for Hickey, as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the new season. The London club only have one senior left-back at the club in Rico Henry, and the likes of Sergi Canos have had to deputise on the left-hand side during his absence.

Would Arsenal or Brentford be the right move for Hickey?

A move to Brentford is likely to see Hickey receive more game time, due to Arsenal currently having his Scotland teammate Tierney as their starting left-back.

However, with European football on the horizon next season, Arteta will be wanting to increase squad depth, and after the disappointing performances of Nuno Tavares last season, there is a chance Hickey could play a fair amount.