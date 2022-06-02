Arsenal are set to honour former manager Arsene Wenger by unveiling a statue outside the stadium.

Outside the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have already expressed their gratitude to three of their former players, with Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, and Dennis Bergkamp all having statues outside the ground.

According to the Daily Mirror, the North London club are set to add a fourth statue, honouring their former manager Wenger.

Wenger will go down as one of, if not the best, managers in Arsenal’s history. His most notable achievement with the club would be the monumental invincible season in 2003-2004, winning the Premier League without a single defeat.

This feat is yet to be achieved by any Premier League club since, so there’s no doubt Wenger is also in the conversation for one of the best managers to grace the English game.

The Frenchman won 17 trophies in total during his time at Arsenal, before leaving the club in 2018.

Both Bergkamp and Henry were key figures in the Arsenal invincible season, alongside Wenger, so there’s no doubting the 72-year-old deserves to be honoured with a statue.