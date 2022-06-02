Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Swansea City.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract this summer, as Arsenal decided against offering Mitchell a professional contract. According to Football Insider, Mitchell is close to agreeing a move to Swansea City.

Mitchell is a highly-rated young goalkeeper and made his Arsenal Under 18s debut whilst we was still playing in the under 15s squad.

With the recent arrival of Aaron Ramsdale, a move away from the club could be a smart move for Mitchell. Due to Ramsdale’s age, Arsenal have their goalkeeper situation sorted for the foreseeable future, so a pathway to the first-team could be difficult for Mitchell.

As an outfield player, it’s easier to find yourself competing for places, especially for versatile players. However, as a goalkeeper, it’s not often youngsters are given a runout, especially when most clubs will have a more experienced backup option.

Arsenal also recently agreed a deal to bring in Matt Turner, a 27-year-old American goalkeeper, meaning Mitchell will have fallen even further down the pecking order at The Emirates.