Exclusive: Arsenal make 25-year-old midfielder summer transfer priority

The latest Arsenal transfer news comes from football guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is now the Gunners’ top summer priority.

Tielemans, 25, has been a hugely important player for the Foxes.

Since joining from Ligue 1 side Monaco back in 2019, the talented midfield maestro has gone on to feature in 158 matches, in all competitions.

Despite racking up 24 goals and 24 assists, undoubtedly the Belgium international’s greatest contribution came after scoring his side’s winning goal against Chelsea during the 2020-21 FA Cup.

However, with just 12-months left on his deal at the King Power Stadium, failure to extend his deal will mean this summer is the Foxes’ last chance to secure a decent transfer fee for the midfielder.

MORE: Jorge Mendes working to bring three-time Champions League-winner to Man United

Youri Tielemans set for Arsenal transfer?

Although admired by multiple clubs, according to Romano, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have made the 25-year-old a top ‘priority’, considering him more attainable than both Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Juventus’ Arthur Melo.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, Romano said: “Ruben Neves and Arthur Melo have been two names on the list for some time, two very popular players in the club; the priority as of now goes to Youri Tielemans.”