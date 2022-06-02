Chelsea are said to be leading the way in the race to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla.

The Sevilla star is said to have been a target of the Blues last summer, but the La Liga giants stayed firm over their stance, demanding he stayed unless a huge release clause was met.

This season, things may be different, with Koundé having served his time, and reports from Spain indicate that Sevilla may be open to a deal at the right this summer.

According to Sport, Chelsea are leading the way amid likely interest from elsewhere this summer.

It’s claimed Sevilla want around £50million for their star centre-back, and that should be comfortable for Chelsea, especially given their ultra-rich owners.

The Blues are said to have set up conversations with Sevilla, and with urgency.

That’s no surprise given Chelsea are in desperate need of defenders this summer.

Antonio Rudiger will leave at the end of his contract next month, and Cesar Azpilicueta could also leave at the end of his.