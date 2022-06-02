Chelsea player key in Premier League side’s move for Barcelona star

Chelsea have re-established their interest in Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest and are willing to offer Marcos Alonso as part of any potential deal.

The Blues considered a move for the 21-year-old back in January and have been monitoring the defender ever since his time at Ajax reports the Daily Mail but could now eventually make a move for the American international as Barcelona’s need for funds this summer presents an opportunity for the Premier League club.

In the opposite direction, Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer and have already put offers to both but with the financial straight jacket they find themselves in are limited to what transfer fees, if any, they can propose.

Therefore, one of the defenders could be used to secure the signing of Dest and that is exactly what Todofichajes are reporting.

The outlet states that Chelsea’s idea is to lower the price of the American international, who at the moment is being valued at €25million by Barca and therefore, Alonso could be used in order to lower that fee. As of today, there has not been an official offer from the Blues but one is expected in the near future.

Dest would be a very good signing for Chelsea due to his ability to play in both full-back positions. The 21-year-old is a player that Thomas Tuchel can develop and make use of and could be a big player in the London club’s future.