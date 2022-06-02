Chelsea and Tottenham have been handed a blow in their bid to land Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Both the Blues and Spurs have been heavily linked with the centre-back this summer due to the Slovakian’s contract situation.

Skriniar is out of terms next summer, and that means Inter may be tempted to sell him if a new contract cannot be agreed,

That has left Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring the situation closely, but both clubs have been dealt a blow.

That’s because the defender has now addressed his future, making it pretty clear he would prefer to stay where he is.

“I’d love to do something similar to what Marek Hamsik did at Napoli. My future is at Inter, I have a contract and nothing has changed,” he told Pravda via Football Italia.

“There are transfer rumours every six months, but there’s nothing specific. I am very satisfied at Inter.”

Hamsik spent 12 years at Napoli, and Skriniar is almost half way there, spending five years with Inter so far.

The 27-year-old clearly wants to stay at San Siro long term, and that means Chelsea and Tottenham will miss out, unless Inter decide otherwise.

A potential blow for both teams, but the centre-back market does seem to be a crowded one this summer, so they should have other options.