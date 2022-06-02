Paul Pogba is on his way out of Manchester United after six years back at the club.

The Frenchman has spent much of his career at Old Trafford, coming through the youth ranks, and then returning after a four-year sting at Juventus.

But after failing to agree a new deal, he will leave when his contract expires on June 30, with the club confirming the news on Wednesday.

Pogba has been heavily criticised at times during his second spell at the club.

The midfielder has not always lived up to expectation, and he has become associated with the current mindset at Old Trafford.

That mindset is one of lacking true effort and desire amid huge wages and a sense of entitlement.

Whether that is fair of Pogba or not, is another question, but one player who thinks otherwise is Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Athletic, Pogba commanded genuine respect from Ronaldo this season, after the Portuguese superstar’s return last summer.

MORE: Pogba set for hefty bonus after Man Utd departure

And the two are said to have shared a close relationship off the pitch.

That likely says something about Pogba’s professional attitude behind the scenes, despite perceptions from fans.