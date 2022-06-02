Everton are confident of securing the signing of Burnley defender James Tarkowski, who has been attracting the interest of multiple Premier League clubs.

Tarkowski has been a key figure in keeping Burnley in the Premier League over the last few years, but unfortunately for the Lancashire club, they failed to stay in the top division last season.

The 29-year-old defender has been attracting the interest of Newcastle and Fulham in recent weeks, according to The Times. The report has claimed, however, that Everton believe they will win the race to secure his signature.

After Everton were caught up in an unlikely relegation battle last season, it’s no surprise to see Frank Lampard acting quickly in attempting to shore up his defence.

Tarkowski is a reliable defender, who has only missed 15 Premier League games in the last five seasons. This statistic will be music to Everton fans’ ears due to the injury record of Yerry Mina.

Mina is undoubtedly one of Everton’s best defenders, but the Colombian spends the majority of his time on the treatment table. Everton are unable to rely on Mina throughout a season, so signing a defender who is consistently fit would be a smart move.