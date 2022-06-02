PSV attacker Cody Gakpo has been offered to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

The explosive wide-attacker, who has four years left on his deal, has become a candidate to play in the Premier League next season.

Gakpo, 23, has spent his entire professional career with PSV and after being promoted to the side’s senior first team in 2018, has successfully managed to nail a place down on the left-wing.

MORE: Spurs in talks with Barcelona to sign left-footed centre-back on two-year loan

Growing to become one of the club’s most influential players, the 2021-22 season saw the 23-year-old directly contribute to an impressive 36 goals, in all competitions, including 12 goals and 13 assists in the Eredivisie.

Sources: Arsenal have interesting plan for Cody Gakpo

However, despite putting in an incredible campaign, Dutch sources have exclusively revealed to us that Gakpo’s services have been offered to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, as well as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

? NEW ? PSV’s Cody Gakpo has been offered to both #AFC ? and #CFC ? CaughtOffside understands. Despite predominantly being a left-winger, both clubs have discussed the possibility to use him as a left wing-back. PSV want no less than €30m. pic.twitter.com/azSsqDORNG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 2, 2022

Although discussions are at an early stage, the Gunners are showing the most interest and following major concerns about Kieran Tierney’s injury record, have enquired about the possibility of using Gakpo as a left-sided attacking full-back.

Chelsea are also considering possible options at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso’s departure.

Senior sources inside PSV have also added that the club will not accept a sum less than €30m for their number 11.