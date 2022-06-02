Exclusive: Man United-linked midfielder in talks to renew Real Madrid contract

Despite recently beating Liverpool to the Champions League, Real Madrid could be set to see one big-name player depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, has experienced a strange campaign.

Although struggling for minutes, the Spanish playmaker’s direct goal contributions are some of the club’s best.

Speaking to AS recently about how his season played out, the 26-year-old said: “The statistics are very good. It’s my best goal-scoring season in Madrid.

MORE: Football agent exclusive: How a multi-million pound transfer comes together

There has been a stretch in which I’ve had that continuity and regularity. That’s when I’ve been able to prove myself and score more goals.

“I’ve had more impact on the game. In recent times, I haven’t had that regularity. The coach has called on me less but I’m proud of what I’ve done this season. The work has paid off, we’ve won titles, and that’s what I’m happy with.”

Can Marco Asensio leave Real Madrid this summer?

Irrespective of his importance to Los Blancos whenever called upon, with just 12-months left on his contract, the playmaker faces an uncertain future.

Recently linked with a surprise move to Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, this summer’s transfer window could prove to be pivotal for the future of Asensio at Real Madrid.

?”MENDES quiere llevarse a ASENSIO al UNITED”? ?¡Ojo a la información de @marcosbenito9 en #ChiringuitoFicherío!? pic.twitter.com/7NgqOK4jjH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 1, 2022

Following widespread speculation, leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the three-time Champions League winner’s current situation.

“Marco Asensio can become an opportunity for many clubs on the transfer market only if he does not renew his contract with Real Madrid,” Romano wrote in Thursday’s exclusive column.

“To date, he is still in negotiations with the Spanish club.”

Since joining Real Madrid from Mallorca back in 2015 in a deal worth just £3.5m, Asensio has gone on to feature in 235 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 73 goals along the way.