Exclusive: Man United trying to sign midfielder Ten Hag considers “untouchable”

Manchester United are in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer.

Now under the guidance of new manager Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils must use this summer transfer window as a way to reinvent their lacklustre squad.

Following official confirmation that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will be leaving the club and with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic expected to follow suit, it goes without saying that the Red Devils will need at least one high-profile midfield replacement.

A recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the 20-time league winners had open direct talks with Barcelona for De Jong.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Frenkie De Jong to Man United?

However, with the player expected to prefer playing for a club that will be in the Champions League next season, convincing him to join a side outside of the competition is going to be a challenge for Man United’s recruitment team.

According to Romano, who wrote exclusively in Thursday’s column, Ten Hag is desperate for his new employers to sign De Jong in order to kick off the new era under the Dutchman.

“Manchester United are working hard to try and sign Frenkie de Jong,” Romano wrote.

“Erik ten Hag considers him more than a great midfielder, almost a “statement” on the part of the club in wanting to start a new era with a player of excellent quality and international level. […] Erik ten Hag who would consider him untouchable in his project.”

Since joining Barcelona from Ten Hag’s Ajax back in 2019, de Jong, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 139 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals along the way.