Ahead of what is expected to be an important summer transfer window for Leeds United, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hinted that at least one high-profile exit could be on the cards, and no, it’s not Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha.

Speaking to MOT Leeds, about how the recent arrival of RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson could affect attacking midfielder Rodrigo, the ex-Whites’ shot-stopper said: “Rodrigo’s not really fulfilled the potential that was expected of him.

“In fairness to him, he’s been playing out of position and never really had a run in the side in his favourite position. That’s all added up to his inconsistency.

“Whether he needs a move or Marsch wants to freshen things up, it’ll be interesting to see what the manager does.

MORE: Jorge Mendes working to bring three-time Champions League-winner to Man United

“I suspect he’ll have free reign to see and do what he feels fit with the squad – move players out who he doesn’t want.

“I think we’ll be seeing him playing a different system next season and he’ll be buying players to fit his system so they play the way he wants them to play.

“A lot of that depends on what Marsch wants but there will be a bit of transfer activity at Leeds and there has to be because they’ve been so inactive for so long.”

Since joining the Yorkshire-based club from Valencia back in 2020, Rodrigo has endured a topsy turvy two years.

Having featured in 62 matches, in all competitions, the former Spain international, who has two years left on his deal at Elland Road, has gone on to score just 13 goals.

Ahead of a potential summer exit for Rodrigo, where do you see the ex-Real Madrid academy product playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.