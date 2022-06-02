Gennaro Gattuso was recently appointed as manager of Valencia, and he is considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Torreira spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, and will return to his parent club Arsenal ahead of next season. However, his future at the North London club is in doubt, and he could be returning to Spain in the coming months.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Valencia are considering making a move for Arsenal midfielder Torreira. The report also states that he is unlikely to stay in North London following the expiration of his current loan deal.

Torreira enjoyed a successful season on loan at Fiorentina, but it appears the Italian club won’t be looking to make the deal a permanent one, despite him scoring five league goals from midfield.

The Uruguayan midfielder may feel unfortunate to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans this season, with their current midfield lacking in numbers. Martin Odegaard has often had to fill in at central midfield, despite him being more of an attacking option.

However, with European football on the horizon for Arsenal, Arteta may be looking to purchase a significant upgrade on Torreira to reinforce his midfield.