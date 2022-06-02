Jose Mourinho is planning a reunion with former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard left Manchester United this week after his contract expired at the club. The England international spent some of his United tenure working under Mourinho, and they could be set for a reunion this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is interested in bringing Lingard to Italy this summer. Mourinho hasn’t been afraid to turn to the Premier League when searching for transfer targets, and Lingard could be the next on his list.

Mourinho has already signed Tammy Abraham, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Rui Patricio from England during his time at Roma, with Abraham, in particular, proving to be an excellent addition.

Having worked with Lingard at Manchester United, Mourinho knows what he’s going to get from the 29-year-old. Lingard can play in a host of positions, and won’t cost the club a penny in transfer fees.

The former United man has proven he can still play at the highest level after a successful loan spell with West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 league games. If Mourinho can ignite that sort of form back into Lingard’s game, then the signing could be a real coup this summer.