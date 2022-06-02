Juventus are considering making a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte is a key figure in the Manchester City side, starting 33 of the possible 38 Premier League games this season. The Spaniard and Ruben Dias have developed a formidable partnership this season, contributing to Manchester City winning the league title.

However, the 28-year-old could be on the move this summer, as Italian club Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Laporte, according to Corriere Dello Sport, via the Daily Mail. Veteran Giorgio Chiellini has left the club, and Laporte could be the ideal replacement.

With John Stones and Ruben Dias, Manchester City might have the freedom to consider selling Laporte if he wishes to move, as the aforementioned duo would still be one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football.

However, modern-day managers often prefer to have a left-footed defender at centre-back, and neither Dias and Stones fit that profile.

Laporte signed for the club for a fee of £58.5m, according to the Daily Mail, and it’s unlikely Juventus would be able to offer near that figure. Selling the Spaniard might not make too much sense financially, as it weakens their squad and would be difficult to find a player on a similar level for a low fee.