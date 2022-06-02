La Liga side could challenge Real Madrid and Arsenal for Man City star

Atletico Madrid could join the race for Raheem Sterling this summer as they look to sign a forward during the upcoming window.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Sterling wants to play regular football with the World Cup getting closer but would require similar wages to Luis Suarez, who is set to leave the Madrid side this summer.

If money is an issue, Newcastle are said to be monitoring the situation of Yannick Carrasco according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur and the €50million transfer fee could possibly be used to require the services of Sterling as a direct replacement.

However, Atleti faces tough competition from city rivals Real Madrid and Arsenal, who are also said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Sterling is being targeted in a potential £50million move by Real Madrid after the La Liga giants missed out on Kylian Mbappe ahead of the summer window, reports the Daily Star. This could be a great opportunity for the Englishman but might not be guaranteed the regular football he is after with the European champions.

As for Arsenal, the Telegraph recently claimed the Gunners were interested in Sterling, but having failed to qualify for Champions League next season that is likely to go against them when the 27-year-old is deciding on his next club.

Atletico could be a great fit for Sterling as he would get regular game time and would be playing in the Champions League with a competitive club. The City forward’s countryman, Kieran Trippier, excelled under the stewardship of Diego Simeone and there is no reason why Sterling can’t do the same.