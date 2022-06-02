Lautaro Martinez has revealed his preferred destination amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter Milan this summer after an impressive season for the Italian club. The Argentine has managed 21 league goals this season, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to Sunday World, Chelsea are showing an interest in the Inter Milan forward, and The Times have claimed their London rivals Arsenal are also in the running.

However, Martinez has revealed he would prefer to stay at the Italian club next season, as seen in the tweet below.

Lautaro Martinez on his future after Chelsea and Spurs links: “My plan is clear: I really want to stay at Inter next season”. ?? #transfers “I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season”. pic.twitter.com/WWPiWiUgLl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2022

Martinez has proven himself to be an elite striker this season, so the interest from the Premier League is understandable, especially for two clubs in desperate need of a goalscoring forward.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah managed only five or fewer Premier League goals this season, so Mikel Arteta will be searching for a forward in time for the new season.

Chelsea are in a similar position after the unsuccessful signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian forward returned to his former club but failed to hit the ground running this season.