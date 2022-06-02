Liverpool are considering making a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, as Jurgen Klopp begins to prepare for life without Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Mane has decided to leave Liverpool. The Senegal winger has been a key figure in Liverpool’s side over the last few years, and there’s no doubt Klopp will be searching the globe for an adequate replacement.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool are considering a surprise move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic this summer. The American forward has struggled for regular minutes during his time at Stamford Bridge, so he could be searching for a move during the summer transfer window.

Pulisic has often been shunted out to wing-back at times during his Chelsea career and has rarely been given a run of games under Thomas Tuchel.

With Mane set to leave the club, and the future of Mohamed Salah yet to be resolved, Pulisic could provide competition in Liverpool’s forward line. The American’s work rate and dribbling ability would mean he’s likely to suit a Klopp system, and the 23-year-old is comfortable playing from the left or the right-hand side.

Pulisic only started 13 Premier League games last season, but still managed to contribute with six goals.