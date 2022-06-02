Liverpool open contract talks with 27-year-old star to keep PSG away

Liverpool have opened talks to extend Naby Keita’s contract until 2026 as Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay €30million for the midfielder.

This is according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, who reports that the Reds want to tie the midfielder down as the Guinea international’s contract expires in 2023.

This follows a report from The Athletic, in which reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce also stated that Liverpool are hoping to agree an extension with the 27-year-old.

Should the Merseyside club fail to agree on new terms, PSG are said to be waiting with big money to snatch the talented midfielder away from the Reds. The midfield area was a weak point in the French side last season and going off other players linked with the Paris based club, it is clear it is an issue they are trying to address this summer.

€30million or more might also convince Liverpool to part ways with Keita even though they want the Guinea man to stay, as the squad’s refreshment is set to continue this summer and funds for this would certainly be welcomed.

Keita played for Liverpool 40 times this season in all competitions and when fully fit should be part of the Red’s midfield three along with Fabinho and Thiago. The 27-year-old is a fantastic player and the past season from the Guinea midfielder has somewhat gone other the radar as he rarely let Klopp down when called upon.

Being just 27-years-old renewing Keita’s deal is a smart move as other midfielders in the squad are beyond the 30 mark and will definitely need replacing soon.