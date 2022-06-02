Liverpool set to beat Leeds in the race for promising young right-back

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay and are set to beat Leeds United in the race for the promising youngster.

The Reds have been granted permission by the Scottish club to hold talks with Ramsay as they look to convince him to make the move to Anfield reports Football Insider, with the 18-year-old set to be an understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold over the coming years.

Aberdeen are ready to cash in on Ramsay this summer to raise some much-needed funds and have given Liverpool and Leeds the green light to talk to the rising star.

The Scottish side will look to obtain a seven-figure deal, which could climb beyond £3million including add-ons states Football Insider.

Jurgen Klopp has been praised for the squad depth developed at Anfield in recent years, which allowed the Reds to challenge on all four fronts this season. One of the only areas without suitable backup was the right-back position, where centre-back Joe Gomez had to fill in this year but that will now change.

The youngster is very much a Klopp style player, with attributes such as good crossing, long passes, and dribbling all being part of his arsenal and will learn from the best in his position in Alexander-Arnold whilst developing under the watchful eye of Klopp.