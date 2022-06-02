Lukaku snubs surprise Premier League club in favour of return to Inter

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has rejected the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the Belgian would prefer to return to Inter Milan.

According to Calciomercato, the 29-year-old refused to join up with his old boss Antonio Conte at Spurs and wants to re-join Inter Milan because he would be a leader at the club.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from the Serie A giants last summer in a deal worth £97.5million reported Sky Sports and it is a move that hasn’t worked out for the Belgian striker. Everything started off well for the 29-year-old but went downhill quickly following a controversial interview with Sky Italia back in January, which led to Lukaku spending a lot of time on the bench.

Lukaku was meant to be the key to pushing Chelsea towards a title challenge this year but the Blues ended the campaign trophyless and the former Inter Milan striker finished the season with just 15 goals in all competitions.

The Belgian has a contract with Chelsea until 2026 but should he leave the London club this summer, Calciomercato reports that it could be a very expensive loan deal for Inter, as Chelsea wants at least €20million. Should Inter want to sign the striker permanently a fee of around €80/90million should convince the Blues, with the Italians paying an initial €20million to the Premier League side and postponing the rest over the years.

This situation could get very interesting but it is certain that Lukaku won’t be joining Spurs this summer.