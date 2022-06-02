Man United decide on £63m midfield alternative to Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer.

Leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Red Devils have opened direct talks with Barcelona to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Signing the talented former Ajax midfielder will not be an easy deal for new manager Erik Ten Hag to complete though.

De Jong is at a club who are set for another campaign in the Champions League, whereas a seventh-place finish for the Red Devils means they will now spend next season in Europe’s second tier.

Clearly preferring to ply his trade on Europe’s grandest stage, luring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford is going to take a big effort.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, Romano explained how Ten Hag views his former midfielder and how he plans to build the club’s new era around him.

“Manchester United are working hard to try and sign Frenkie de Jong,” Romano wrote.

“Erik ten Hag considers him more than a great midfielder, almost a “statement” on the part of the club in wanting to start a new era with a player of excellent quality and international level. […] Erik ten Hag who would consider him untouchable in his project.”

However, according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, failure to convince the technically gifted Netherlands international to team back up with his old manager is set to see the Red Devils target Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic instead.

Currently valued at a whopping £63m (Transfermarket), regardless of which midfielder Man United targets, it is obvious the sums involved are going to be hefty.

Milinkovic-Savic has two years left on his deal and following suggestions that Barcelona are demanding over £70m (€85m) for De Jong, the Serbia international could prove to be a decent, but also slightly cheaper alternative.

