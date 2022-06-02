Newcastle keeping tabs on €50million Atletico Madrid star

Newcastle United are said to be monitoring the situation of Yannick Carrasco at Atletico Madrid.

This is according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, who reports that Atletico wants €50million for the Belgian star who is an integral part of Diego Simeone’s set-up, as Newcastle look to strengthen their first 11 ahead of the new Premier League season.

Next season is set to be a big one for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to make use of their newfound riches and start their climb up the table in England’s top division. The Magpies made some impressive acquisitions during the last transfer window and signing players like Carrasco will only add to the list of smart signings.

? Newcastle are monitoring the condition of Yannick Carrasco. ?? Atletico want 50 million euros for the Belgian star.

Carrasco is a very versatile player, who mostly plays as a left-winger or left midfielder with Atletico but can really be deployed in any wide position and put in a shift. This versatility is highly desired by managers around the globe, whilst the 28-year-old is also an excellent dribbler, crosser and passer to the inside positions.

The winger scored six goals and assisted a further six in La Liga during last season and has a contract with Atleti until 2024. Atletico’s best chance to get a really good fee for the 28-year-old would be this summer, should the Belgian not want to renew his current deal, and if Newcastle arrives with €50million it would be hard to see the La Liga side reject it.