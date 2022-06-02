Paul Robinson believes Newcastle should be aiming for better targets than Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a possible Newcastle switch but Robinson isn’t convinced about his qualities.

The Ireland international has been a regular starter for Burnley in second half of the season but The Clarets failed to secure Premier League football for next season.

Speaking for Football Insider, Robinson said: “There will be a lot of clubs looking at Burnley hoping to pick up a bargain. That is likely the case with Collins.



“Do Newcastle need to be shopping in the Championship though? Look at the money and the players they have now. They should be shopping for players in a different bracket to Collins. I think they should be looking at a different level of player.

“Collins is a good player but he does not go into that Newcastle team and make a difference. Money is no object for them so they should be shopping at the top table.” – finished pundit.