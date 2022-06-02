(Photo) Mo Salah sends emotional message following latest awards

Liverpool attacker Mo Salah has taken to his official social media to send fans a heartfelt message.

Along with being crowned Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer and creator, the end of the 2021-22 season saw the Egypt international win two of football’s most prestigious individual awards – the Football Writers’ and PFA Player of the Year awards.

However, despite taking the time to appreciate both awards, the prolific wide-attacker couldn’t help but revisit last month’s Champions League final against Real Madrid which sadly ended in defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

“I would, however, give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final,” Salah wrote.

“But that is not how football works. I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end, we couldn’t.”