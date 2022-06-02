Premier League club ready to make move for Salah amid contract stalemate

Mohamed Salah declared last week that he will see out his Liverpool contract until 2023 but still being in a contract standoff with the club has allowed others to circle around the Eygptian star.

The Athletic reported yesterday that there have been no face to face talks since December between Liverpool and Salah’s representatives and that the Reds forward was offered what effectively amounted to a 15 per cent pay rise on his current terms, which made the 29-year-old feel under-valued with regard to his status in world football.

Salah confirmed last week that he will be staying at Liverpool next season during a press conference, reported by Sky Sports, but beyond that is a serious worry for the Reds.

The biggest fear for Liverpool is that Salah leaves on a free transfer next summer and joins a direct title rival. According to The Athletic, the 29-year-old’s preference would be to stay in the Premier League rather than head overseas and one club is now keeping an eye on the situation.

A report from Todofichajes states that as of today the differences between Liverpool and Salah are very far apart and as a result, Chelsea have been watching developments closely with regard to their former player. The outlet states that the Blue’s new owners plan to invest big this summer and they want the new project to revolve around Salah.

Chelsea have already pitched terms to the player’s agent, a deal that would make Salah the highest-paid player in the Premier League. This isn’t good news for Liverpool as it will make contract negotiations harder as the Egyptian now has a figure to play off and it is clear the owners will not break their wage structure to match it.

Salah is willing to sign a two-year deal with the Reds once the terms of the deal are right reports The Athletic but should they fail, the 29-year-old’s former club, Chelsea, are waiting in the shadows. It is unlikely that the London club will secure the Egyptian signing this summer but next is a real possibility.