Premier League star set to become Manchester City’s third signing of the summer

Manchester City have already confirmed the signings of attacking duo Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez ahead of the new season.

The pair are exciting additions to the already devastating attacking force that Pep Guardiola possesses, but the Manchester City manager isn’t stopping there. Despite winning the Premier League, Guardiola will undoubtedly want to finally win a Champions League with the club, and they could be set to announce the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, Manchester City could announce the signing of Cucurella next week as they are close to agreeing a deal to bring the Spanish left-back to Manchester.

Cucurella only signed for Brighton at the beginning of last season, but the young defender has adapted to the English game with ease, and he could suit Manchester City’s style to a T.

The 23-year-old loves to get forward at every opportunity, and when playing in a Guardiola system, his full-backs are required to do minimal defending for the majority of their Premier League games.

Signing Cucurella will also allow Joao Cancelo to shift back over to right-back, so the Spanish international would be an excellent addition to the champions of England.