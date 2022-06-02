PSG enter race to sign £68m Real Madrid target after Mbappe gives green light

Real Madrid have appeared to be the frontrunners to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni all year.

However, according to a recent report from Cope.es, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos now face strong competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

The outlet’s tweet directly translates to: “Principle of agreement of Real Madrid with Tchouameni, but not with AS Monaco.

“Monaco asks for €80m (£68m), but Madrid is willing to pay €60m. PSG has gotten into the operation with the approval of Kylian Mbappe.”

Since joining the club from domestic rivals Bordeaux back in 2020, Tchouameni, 22, has been a standout performer for Monaco.

Quickly emerging as one of the country’s most promising young defensive midfielders, it is only a matter of time before one of Europe’s biggest clubs lures the 22-year-old away from the Stade Louis II Stadium.

However, despite Real Madrid’s apparent eagerness to sign the young France international, these latest reports suggest that Paris-Saint Germain, under the influence of star attacker Kylian Mbappe, is equally as keen to bring the talented midfielder to the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid won’t want to miss out on third target

After being relentlessly linked with both Erling Haaland and Mbappe, this summer saw the Champions League winners miss out on both top targets.

Haaland will play for Manchester City next season with Mbappe opting to snub the chance to play at the famous Santiago Bernabeu in favour of renewing his deal with the Parisians.

Failure to land Tchouameni will certainly annoy fans and wouldn’t be a good look for a club that has just been crowned the champions of Europe.