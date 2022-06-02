PSG set to challenge Bayern Munich for Neymar replacement

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane looks set to leave the club this summer as Bayern Munich close in on the forward but the German champions now face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich are being heavily linked with a move for Mane, but Bild now reports that PSG also forms part of that race for the 30-year-old’s signature.

The report states that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to spend big on the Senegal international and with the funding the Paris club have, they could outbid Bayern and offer Mane significantly more wages.

At present, Bayern are willing to pay an initial £30million to sign Mane from Liverpool according to Sky Sport in Germany and the Bundesliga side have already laid out their offer, with up to €10million available in bonuses.

Bayern Munich expects Robert Lewandowski to leave the club this summer and Mane would be a direct replacement for the Polish international. The 30-year-old has excelled through the middle for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the second half of the season and whether the Bavarian club continue their pursuit of the Reds star should Lewandowski stay remains to be seen.

As for PSG, following the renewal of Kylian Mbappe, many reports from outlets such as GOAL stated that the Paris club would be open to selling Neymar this summer and should that come to fruition, Mane could be a direct replacement for the Brazilian on the French club’s left flank.

The Liverpool man would fit in at either club as it looks certain that the 30-year-old will leave England this summer.