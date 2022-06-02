Real Madrid announce the signing of Rudiger from Chelsea

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Antonio Rudiger who joins from Chelsea after the German’s contract expires this summer with the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old is set to join the La Liga giants until 2026 and will leave Chelsea after spending five years with the club. The German international’s time in London came to life last season after Thomas Tuchel took over at the club and the centre-back grew to become one of the best in the Premier League.

Rudiger was a fan favourite amongst Chelsea fans, who often screamed his name before lining up a long-range effort or after going on one of his trademark runs up the pitch and will be sad to see him leave after making 133 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

The defender’s contract expires this summer having failed to agree on a new deal but now a new chapter opens in Spain for the 29-year-old.

This is a great signing for Real Madrid as the La Liga giants get one of the world’s best defenders for free. The German is set to partner David Alaba at the heart of the European champion’s defence next season and is the first signing in a big window for Los Blancos.

The 14-time European champions will be looking to make it 15 next season and the first step in achieving that has already been made with many more set to come.